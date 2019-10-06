McNees Minute: York Office

McNees celebrated the opening of its York office on September 5th adding to the list of seven already existing offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and D.C. We are proud to bring our legal team to the York area, as well as our government relations professionals.

While legal solutions are imperative to solving our clients’ problems, our collaborative approach with our government relations team allows us to create innovative solutions and deliver efficient results. The government relations team referred to as the McNees strategic solutions group incorporates government affairs grassroots advocacy and nonprofit consulting, including a diverse team of lobbyists, government relations specialists and grassroots professionals to meet our clients’ needs.