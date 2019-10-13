McNees Minute: Your Right to Know

In Pennsylvania, we value citizen participation in government. To facilitate this participation, Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law allows public access to certain records in the government’s possession.

While it’s designed to encourage government transparency, the law recognizes that the government maintains information on individuals and companies that would normally be private. For instance, businesses delivering services to or on behalf of a government may provide them information it would not want other clients or competitors to see. The law protects this information from public disclosure, where it has been identified as private under the law.

If your business is doing business with a state, county, or local government, it’s important for you to understand how to protect your confidential records. Proper application of the right to know law will protect both your interests in business privacy and the public’s interest in government transparency.