AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WHTM) – The US Women’s National Team will be seeking their third straight World Cup Crown starting on July 21.

The United States women are the favorite at +250 and if they can pull it off, they will be the first team, men or women, to win three World Cups in a row.

These are the betting odds from Covers.

Odds to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Team Odds USA +250 England +350 Spain +650 Germany +650 France +750 Australia +1,200 Sweden +1,400 Netherlands +1,600 Canada +2,500 Brazil +2,500 Norway +4,000 Japan +4,000 Denmark +5,000 South Korea +6,500 New Zealand +6,500 Italy +6,500

FIFA also has its first gambling sponsor for the Women’s World Cup, announcing a deal last month with the New Zealand state monopoly betting agency TAB.

FIFA said TAB will be promoted in the four New Zealand stadiums at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being co-hosted with Australia. The value of the sponsorship was not disclosed.

The deal follows a gambling sponsorship for FIFA at the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also in the third-tier “supporter” category, to promote the Betano brand in Europe.

The New Zealand betting agency returns commission to sports it takes bets on, and paid NZ$2.4 million ($1.48 million) to the national soccer federation last year.

Soccer bodies are increasingly making deals with the gambling sector even as their own rules bar players, referees and officials from betting on games or having financial interests in betting industry operators.

UEFA signed betting operator “bwin” to a three-year deal in 2021 for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The English Premier League has agreed to reduce the prominence of betting sponsors on team jerseys though not for three more seasons.

Match-fixing in soccer has long been connected to betting syndicates and unregulated markets, particularly in Asia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report