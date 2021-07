HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After navigating around a pandemic-challenged 2020 installment, the 29th annual Metzger Open kicked off around Harrisburg without COVID-19 restrictions.

Talent from the Midstate and around the country are participating in a 32-person, five-day tournament. The championship will be played at the Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Linglestown on July 11 at 3:00 p.m.