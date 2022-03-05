(WHTM) – Many champions crowned at Cumberland Valley High School over the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the winners from the Girls 2A District Championships:

50 Freestyle – Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs)

100 Backstroke – Katie Buehler (Boiling Springs)

100 Breaststroke – Kari Powell (Trinity)

200 IM – Sara Turner (East Pennsboro)

Team 400 Freestyle Relay – Boiling Springs

Boys 2A District Championships:

100 Breaststroke – Matthew Raudabaugh (Big Spring) *record

100 Butterfly – Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs)

50 Freestyle & 100 Freestyle – Jacob Wade (Susquehannock)

500 Freestyle & 200 Freestyle – Alex Seman (Harrisburg Academy)

Team 200 Freestyle Relay – Bishop McDevitt

Team 200 Medley Relay & Team 400 Freestyle Relay – Trinity

Overall 2A Champion – Bishop McDevitt