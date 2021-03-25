8 Penn State Football players participate in Pro Day in front of 31 NFL Teams

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the NFL Draft continues to approach, Penn State held its annual Pro Day for eight former Nittany Lion football players. 31 of the 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

Among those participating were: LB Micah Parsons, DE Shaka Toney, DE Jayson Oweh, OL Will Fries, OL Steven Gonzalez (did not have pro day last year), TE Pat Freiermuth, OL Michal Menet, and S Lamont Wade.

All but Pat Freiermuth, Michal Menet and Steven Gonzalez performed in the agility drills, that includes the 40 yard dash, 20 yard short shuttle, and the three cone drill. Other activities included in pro day were broad jump, vertical jump, bench press and individual drills.

Below is a table that lays out all of the players who participated, and their respective testing numbers that was confirmed by the Penn State staff.

Player 40 time Short Shuttle Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 cone drill Bench Press Jayson Oweh 4.36 4.21 39.5 11-2 6.83 21 Micah Parsons 4.39 4.4 34 10-6 6.89 19 Pat Freiermuth – – – – – – Lamont Wade 4.47 4.34 35.5 9-10 7.14 16 Shaka Toney 4.51 4.28 39 10-8 6.95 24 Michal Menet – – – – – 26 Steven Gonzalez – – 26.5 – – – Will Fries 5.33 4.53 31 9-7 7.77 24 Numbers courtesy of Penn State Football and Audrey Snyder of The Athletic.

Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh were the two players who put up eye popping numbers, and are likely first or second round picks. Their pro days set social media ablaze Thursday afternoon.

While potential top round pick Pat Freiermuth did not participate in the testing part of pro day, he did participate in the individual drills. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts took Freiermuth through the drills.

#Steelers TE Coach Alfredo Roberts working with #PSU TE Pat Freiermuth on the field currently. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 25, 2021

The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1. Expect a majority of the players who participated in pro day to have their name called in just over a month in Cleveland, Ohio.