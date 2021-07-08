“A Night of Boxing” looks to take Harrisburg kids off the streets and into gym

Sports have always been an outlet.

That outlet is more important to some than others.

Here in Harrisburg, Cameron Street Boxing Club plays a major role in doing just that for youth.

“You know a lot of kids could be out here doing something negative. You look on the news and there’s kids out here robbing people, getting killed, everybody running around with guns nowadays and these kids are in here working,” says Jamaal Davis.

Davis knows a little bit about work.

He is a former WBF super middleweight champion himself.

However since his retirement, he now puts all of his energy and focus into helping the next generation reach that same level.

“It’s a gym full of kids learning how to box, how to protect theyself. Boxing is more than just a barbaric sport. It’s a lifestyle,” says Davis.

Davis is putting on “A Night of Boxing” at the Cameron Street Boxing Club on Saturday night.

The event will feature a number of Harrisburg boxers ranging from 12 to 31 years old.

One of the up-and-coming fighters in the event, Savon Wiggins, embodies what the night aims to do.

“Savon Wiggins is one of the kids in Harrisburg that had a troubled childhood, a troubled background and he found boxing and turned it around. Doing this event was designed for him to make his next adjustment to the professional. He’s looking forward to steeping in to better himself and feed his family,” says Davis.

Davis plans on having 16 boxers featured on Saturday night.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first fight starting at 6:30.