YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- On Saturday, Central York will take the field at Hersheypark Stadium in hopes of leaving with a PIAA 6A football championship.

The Panthers have looked every bit as legitimate as their perfect record suggests, but even this team knows it will have its hands full with nationally-ranked St. Joseph's Prep. The third-ranked high school squad in America is the same team that took down Harrisburg High and Central Dauphin in the final the last two seasons.