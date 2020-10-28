After missing postseason, Hershey looks toward Mid-Penn Keystone title against McDevitt

HERSHEY. Pa. (WHTM) — What’s done is done; the Hershey Trojans did not make the postseason cut this fall, despite having a perfect record. It’s a crushing blow and those feelings are shared by fellow undefeated McDevitt.

Rather than focusing on what could’ve been in the postseason, Hershey is looking forward to making this already solid season a better one. With a win over the Crusaders on Friday, the Trojans could clinch their first Mid-Penn Keystone title in nearly two decades.

“We haven’t put a banner like that in our gym since 2003, so that’s a big game for us,” said head coach Mark Painter.

He says that one of the team’s goals this season was having this game mean something, come game week. He adds that the goal has been accomplished and his team is still excited to have something to play for.

Kickoff is slated for Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Hershey.