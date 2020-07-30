AHL pushes back season start date

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears’ quest for a Calder Cup in the 2020-21 season will have to start later.

The AHL announced on Thursday that the league would be pushing back its start date for the upcoming season to December 4 as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The league added that additional details surrounding the schedule will be determined at a later date.

Hershey wasn’t able to finish a strong 2019-20 campaign, after the arrival of COVID-19 suspended play leaguewide on March 12. On May 11th, the AHL officially canceled the remainder of the season.

A number of impact players from last year’s roster are currently playing with the Washington Capitals, helping the team through its 24-team NHL playoff restart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss