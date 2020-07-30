AHL pushes back season start date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears’ quest for a Calder Cup in the 2020-21 season will have to start later.

The AHL announced on Thursday that the league would be pushing back its start date for the upcoming season to December 4 as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The league added that additional details surrounding the schedule will be determined at a later date.

Hershey wasn’t able to finish a strong 2019-20 campaign, after the arrival of COVID-19 suspended play leaguewide on March 12. On May 11th, the AHL officially canceled the remainder of the season.

A number of impact players from last year’s roster are currently playing with the Washington Capitals, helping the team through its 24-team NHL playoff restart.