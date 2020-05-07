AHL to decide fate of season on Friday

Plenty of college football teams around the country missed out on spring practice all together. As the country tests the waters of returning to normal, you have to wonder how long will Penn State have to practice to be ready for a season opener?

You might have seen the idea of a six-week plan to allow players to get in shape, learn the playbook and be ready for the upcoming season. Coach James Franklin said in a virtual press conference Wednesday, it might be possible to be ready in a month, but a six-week plan would be more ideal.