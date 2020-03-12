American Hockey League, Hershey Bears suspend play due to COVID-19 concerns

What looked to be an exciting finish to a tight AHL division race for the Hershey Bears is now being put on hold.

There may never be an ending.

The AHL announced on Thursday that it will be suspending play, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The league released this statement Thursday afternoon:

“With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time. “

Hershey released this statement in response to the league’s choice to put play on hold:

“We support the American Hockey League’s decision to suspend play at this time. The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our top priority. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation with regular updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as additional government agencies and health care providers. We will work closely with those agencies and the AHL as this situation evolves. “

Tickets that have already been purchased for postponed Bears games will be honored, according to the release.

The AHL joins the NHL and other minor hockey leagues in suspending play.