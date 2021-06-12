American soccer star Christian Pulisic opens new training facility in Lancaster

Christian Pulisic stares out into the crowd of his young fans littered with blue Chelsea jerseys.

It’s not lost on the Hershey native how special this is.

“To be able to inspire one kid is special and to do it for a lot of kids…it really is everything to me,” says Pulisic.

Pulisic is back home to open a brand new training facility in Lanscaster named the Pulisic Stomping Ground.

It’s just the latest feat in a young career already riddled with them.

“I never thought it would be this crazy, that it would come this fast, everything would happen in the way that it did. I didn’t really know what to expect, but I really worked hard. I wanted to be in this position,” says Pulisic.

This position has become a lengthy list.

At the ripe age of 22, Pulisic has lived a sports lifetime.

He’s the most expensive North Aerican player transfer of all-time, the youngest captain in USMNT modern era history, and the first American to appear in and win the Champions League title.

Just to name a few.

“You know everyone asks me about being the first American. How cool is that? It’s just cool doing it in general. But to be an American, I hope people over here can see that and say ‘why can’t I do it too,” says Pulisic.

The Pulisic Stomping Ground mirrors that vision.

The facility resembles the fields that Christian grew up playing on.

“It was something where guys could just come…anyone could really just come and play without coaches and be able to have some fun. That’s where I feel like I learned so much. That’s where my passion for the game grew so much. To give something like that is what I imagined and it’s even better than I thought it would be,” says Pulisic.

So while Pulisic is the first.

The goal of this place is to ensure he’s certainly not the last.

“The advice I like to give to kids is that you never know who’s watching. Always giving it 100 percent no matter whether it’s a small, friendly game in some random town or it’s a big game because I think some of the games where I was younger, where I didn’t know who was watching and that’s when I was scouted to the national team. I was playing with the youth national team and some random game, some guy from Dortmund saw me. That’s how it is. It’s always playing at the highest level and always showing your best because you never know where it could take you,” says Pulisic.

Pulisic will now take a few months off before his Chelsea club gets back to camp this fall.