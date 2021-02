ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey still has not lost since mid-December.

The regular-season conference champs defeated Mercyhurst 5-2 Friday night on the road. Penn State moved to 16-1-2 on the season. Kiara Zanon scored two goals in the game.

The two teams will turn around and play against Saturday at 3 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.

The CHA Tournament will take place March 5-6 in Erie.