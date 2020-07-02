Anthony Macri takes PA Speedweek at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) — Anthony Macri just can’t seem to lose at Port Royal Speedway.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania native outlasted Lance Dewease by just under a second to win his fourth straight race at Port Royal. His first win of PA Speedweek comes in the sixth race. Macri entered the race outside of the top ten in the overall points standings.

Macri takes home the top prize of $7,000 dollars. There are three races left in PA Speedweek. The next race moves south to Hagerstown, Maryland on Thursday night.