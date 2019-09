Following his release from the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown has stated he will no longer be playing in the NFL.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown has been engrossed in recent scandal, having his contract with Nike cut, being released from the Patriots, and featured in multiple stories and lawsuits.