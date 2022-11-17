Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.

Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter.

The Eagles (8-1) are shoring up their run defense after giving up 152 yards on the ground to the Washington Commanders in their first loss of the season on Monday. They have the 20th-ranked rush defense and are 25th in yards per carry allowed at 4.7.

With rookie Jordan Davis sidelined by a high ankle sprain and Marlon Tuipulotu also on injured reserve, Philadelphia moved quickly this week to improve the interior of the defensive line. Suh and Joseph join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave inside.

The 35-year-old Suh spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers and had six sacks last season. He helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl following the 2020 season.

Suh was the No. 2 overall pick by Detroit in the 2010 draft. He has 70 1/2 sacks and made five Pro Bowls.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL