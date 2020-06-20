Atlantic League cancels season; York, Lancaster explore options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Atlantic League made the choice to cancel its season on Friday, a week after saying it still had hopes to keep the 2020 dream alive.

The Sugar Land Skeeters made the first move last week, leaving the league for the summer and choosing to play in a new league in Texas. The league is now watching others follow suit.

“There are multiple teams in each league at different stages of reopening; therefore, some who are able to begin play and some who are not,” said league president Rick White. “This solution would pair those clubs able to play and entertain fans at their ballparks, providing a high level of professional baseball and affordable family entertainment.”

The York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers are currently looking at ways to continue their rivalry this summer, while also holding other events at their ballparks in the coming months.