Atlantic League hoping to continue season; Sugar Land drops out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Atlantic League hasn’t given up hope for a 2020 baseball season, but the league is guaranteed to look different.

The Sugar Land Skeeters, based in Texas, announced this week they wouldn’t be participating in the Atlantic League season and will instead play in a four team in-state league this summer.

Sugar Land’s announcement raised questions about the status of the Atlantic League in 2020, and league president Rick White released this statement Friday:

The Atlantic League continues to seek options to conduct its 2020 Championship Season. Each club is collaborating with state and local officials to develop plans that protect the safety of fans, employees, and uniformed personnel, including during interstate travel from club to club. Wednesday’s announcement by the Sugar Land Skeeters demonstrates the ongoing efforts to provide baseball in each ALPB community. The State of Texas currently permits gatherings up to fifty percent of a sports venue’s capacity, unlike the mandates in other ALPB states. Nevertheless, the other ALPB clubs continue to make every effort to play the 2020 Championship Season while constantly monitoring COVID-19 developments in their states and counties. We acknowledge the limited time in which to make decisions regarding a 2020 season. Additional official announcements will be forthcoming from the Atlantic League office.

Without Sugar Land, the league will have seven teams remaining to play an amended season.