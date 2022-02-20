Austin Cindric becomes second youngest Daytona 500 winner ever

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Some legends wait their whole careers for the feeling of winning at Daytona.

For rookie Austin Cindric, he had to wait all of eight races.

Cindric took home “The Great American Race” on Sunday thanks to a photo finish that saw him beat out Bubba Wallace by just inches as the checkered flag waved.

“It’s absolutely a racer’s dream. To come here to Daytona on speed week – let alone be in the race, but to have a shot at the end with your teammates to be able to do this for Roger Penske on his 85th birthday…couldn’t think of a better present,” says Cindric.

Roger Penske is Cindric’s team owner and he could not have picked a better day to introduce himself to the world of racing.

Cindric’s victory makes him the second youngest winner of the Daytona 500 (23 years old) behind Trevor Bayne in 2011 who accomplished the feat just a day after his 20th birthday.