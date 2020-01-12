Baltimore Ravens lose to Titans 28-12 in first playoff game

BALTIMORE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens were the favorites to win the Super Bowl as the team with the best record this season, but couldn’t win the team’s first playoff game Saturday night against the Titans.

Since 2017, the Ravens are 0-14 in games they trailed at the half, and after the AFC divisional against the Tennessee Titans, that record is now 0-15. The Titans jumped out to that 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Ravens wouldn’t score a touchdown until the 4th quarter, Lamar Jackson doing everything he can to will his team into this one, 508 all purpose yards, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Ravens fall 28-12.

“We just beat ourselves. We had, well, I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf. That shouldn’t happen, but they came out to play. We just started out slow, just gotta do better next time,” said Jackson.

“I felt like this team was the best football team that it could be this year with the group that we had. I thought we made the most of us, becoming the best version we could be. We just weren’t that today, and that’s the disappointing thing, but in the big picture, couldn’t be more proud of the things they did every day, how they came to work, how they made the most of their talents, abilities, played as hard as they possibly could, including today and you know that’s what I think, we need to take a step back, and take a look at it and understand that, and take it for what it is,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens finish this record-setting 2019 season 14-3 and AFC North champions, but they still haven’t won a playoff game since 2015.