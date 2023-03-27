BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he has requested the franchise trade him amid a public fight over a contract extension.

Jackson announced the request on Twitter Monday morning, saying he officially requested the trade on March 2.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” said Jackson. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much.”

Jackson said the Ravens have “not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Jackson, who represents himself in contract negotiations, was franchised tagged for the 2023 season, which will pay him more than $32 million.

“You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”