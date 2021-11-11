Battle-tested Middletown enters familiar territory in district semifinals

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — This week’s task for the Middletown football team is a very familiar one, but the circumstances leading to a playoff date have been much different in 2021.

Ahead of the two teams’ sixth straight date in the postseason, Middletown enters the matchup with a 6-4 record under first-year head coach Scott Acri. The Blue Raiders struggled early in the regular season, but finished with three wins in their last four games. The team opened the playoffs with a 35-21 win at West Perry.

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s game in Wyomissing will compete for the district championship next weekend.

