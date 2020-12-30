Bears, AHL to begin season Feb. 5th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … Following is a statement from American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson regarding the league’s 2020-21 season:

“The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021.“

“Details are still being worked out, but this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season. We look forward to dropping the puck on Feb. 5.”