(WHTM) – It doesn’t get tougher than an overtime game-winner to close the book on your season.

The Hershey Bears trailed 3-1 with under two minutes remaining in their season before two crunch time goals tied us up at 3 with just under a minute to play.

First, it was Garrett Pilon’s goal with 1:35 to play to close the deficit to 3-2, but there was much more work to do.

Just 42 seconds later, Brett Leason helped pull off the unbelievable comeback after a mad scramble in front of the net to tie us up at 3 with just 53 seconds remaining.

However, in the extra frame it was the Baby Pens’ Alexander Nylander who closed the series for good with his goal and sent his squad into the next round of the Calder Cup.