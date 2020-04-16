Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Special measures to be enacted at Lancaster County Prison to stop the spread of COVID-19
Video
Navy identifies Fort Smith sailor who died of COVID-19
Video
Local businesses adapt to new mask requirements
Video
Gov. Wolf quiet on plans to reopen Pennsylvania
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Top Stories
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Top Stories
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Port Royal updates race fans during COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Senior NIght: West Perry Softball
Top Stories
Jackie Robinson Day celebrated April 15th
Video
Carson Wentz turns to faith during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Beer vendor makes remarkable journey back to baseball
Video
Harrisburg Heat deliver dozens of pizzas to Penn State Hershey healthcare workers
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Older Americans get chance to join virus vaccine study
Top Stories
From studying at college in NYC to embracing a humble lifestyle back home in Carlisle
Top Stories
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Department of Health responds to planned anti-shutdown protest: ‘You’re putting all yourselves at risk’
Video
Monitoring COVID-19: 1,245 new cases, 27,735 total, 707 deaths to date in Pa.
Video
Health experts warn against using masks on children 2 years old and younger
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beer vendor makes remarkable journey back to baseball
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Apr 16, 2020 / 07:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2020 / 07:35 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts