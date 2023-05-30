PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is known for its natural beauty and the warmer weather months are the perfect time to explore all the keystone state has to offer.

These are the best trails in the natural playground that is Pennsylvania, according to Yelp users.

Harrisburg area

5. Fort Hunter Mansion & Park 4. Sieber Park 3. Riverfront Park 2. Wildwood Park 1. Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area

Lancaster

5. Grubb Lake

4. Conestoga Greenway Trail

3. Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area

2. Lancaster County Central Park

1. Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve

Carlisle

5. Pine Grove Furnace State Park

4. Michaux State Forest

3. Letort Spring Run Nature Trail

2. Little Buffalo State Park

1. Kings Gap State Park

Lebanon

5. Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area

4. Memorial Lake State Park

3. Hawk Mountain

2. Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area

1. The Pinnacle

York

5. Grubb Lake

4. Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area

3. Heritage Rail Trail

2. Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve

1. Kilgore Falls

Gettysburg

5. Patapsco Valley State Park – Hilton Area

4. Catocin Mountain Park

3. Strawberry Hill Nature Center

2. Michaux State Forest

1. Kilgore Falls

State College

5. Whipple Dam State Park

4. Musser Gap Trail – Rothrock State Forest

3. Millbrook Marsh Nature Center

2. Mount Nittany

1. Black Moshannon State Park

Erie

5. Lake Erie State Park

4. Presque Isle State Park

3. Asbury Woods

2. Erie Bluffs State Park

1. Panama Rocks Scenic Park