HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The natural beauty in Pennsylvania lends itself to many outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, and rock climbing. Rock climbing is an activity that encompasses traditional rock climbing with ropes and bouldering involved.

The physical exertion required for rock climbing helps to build strength and better one’s fitness level.

Although central Pennsylvania has lots of outdoor options for climbers, there are also gyms where those looking to get into the sport can learn and train in a safe and controlled environment.

Outdoor Climbing

Chickies Rock (Columbia)

Located above the railroad tracks beside the Susquehanna River, Chickies Rock is a traditional cliff crag with single and multi-pitch routes. The difficulty ranges from 5.0 to 5.10+/5.11-.

According to the Mountain Project, it is the largest exposed anticline on the East Coast with the summit at 587 feet above sea level. It is also located near a bouldering area known as “The Cave.”

Safe Harbor (Manor/Conestoga townships)

Although Safe Harbor is located in Southern Pennsylvania, it is only a 38.5-mile commute from Harrisburg. The collection of crags goes on for 6.5 miles on the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail in Lancaster. Many of the climbs are not fully vertical, but there are some steeper options. Most of the rocks face west-southwest and make it a sunny spot for climbing, perfect for Pennsylvania’s colder months.

There is a Facebook group dedicated to climbers of Safe Harbor where climbers can share information and link up.

Governor Stable (Elizabethtown)

Located near Conoy Township Park in Elizabethtown, Governor Stable is a private bouldering park. It opened for the 2023 season on December 17 and will remain open until July 31, but access is strict and there are rules that have to be followed. South Central Pennsylvania Climbers (SCPC) facilitate the relationship between the climbing community and the land owners. The organization asks that climbers sign up for the SCPC mailing list in the event of an access issue.

The boulders boast over 300 problems ranging in type and difficulty. All of the rocks are Jurassic diabase, which is only found in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and South Africa.

There are more options for outdoor climbing in central Pennsylvania and the website “the Crag” offers an interactive map to help climbers find places to rope up or boulder outside.

Indoor climbing

Climbnasium (Mechanicsburg)

Climbnasium, located in Mechanicsburg, is the closest climbing gym for those located in Harrisburg. Climbnasium offers bouldering and top rope climbing. The boulder walls do not exceed 14ft and there are cushions in case a climber falls. To boulder and rent shoes the cost is $22.

For top rope climbing, Climbnasium goes up to 40ft and instruction is required for all new belayers. To be a belayer, the person holding the rope for another climber, Climbnasium requires participants to be at least 15 years old, but climbers can be any age. Due to the nature of top rope, two people are required to take the class.

No registration is required for classes and the price is $37 if participants have no equipment. If climbers own their own climbing shoes and harness the class is just $29.

Spooky Nook Climbing (Manheim)

Spooky Nook is a sports complex that offers many activities, one of which is rock climbing. The rock climbing gym has 30-foot climbing walls with an arch and a 15-foot boulder wall. There are 21 top ropes for lead climbing and four Auto Belays, which allow a climber to participate without a partner.

A day pass to the gym with rentals included is $36 and a typical day pass is $20. Memberships are available for the gym.

Spooky Nook offers top-rope belay classes for ages 12 and up at $50 a person. They last two hours and teach how to put on a harness, tie in, use a belay device, and climbing techniques.

For those who want to get outside and climb, but don’t know where to start Spooky Nook offers a Gym 2 Crag clinic to help with the transition. It is for ages 15 and up and cost $140.

Central Pennsylvania is a perfect place to start rock climbing with options for both indoor and outdoor recreational climbing. There are also programs available nearby to help climbers safely transition from indoor climbing to outdoor climbing.