Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
A Trump Fed choice faces Senate scrutiny over policy views
Senate moves toward vote restraining Trump on Iran
Stormy US-Europe relations as top officials head to Munich
2020ers look to Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Selling app led to $1,900 ripoff, Steelton woman says
Video
Top Stories
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 11
Video
Top Stories
Restaurant had over 20 violations, inspector says
Video
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Video
Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations
Video
Medical malpractice: Who can request an autopsy?
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Big 33 Teams announced, six local players make the roster
Video
Top Stories
Warwick advances to LL League Championship over Lancaster Catholic
Video
Top Stories
Damon loses to Hershey Bears’ Matt Moulson in pop-a-shot
Video
Penn State Basketball blocks out the noise
Video
Trinity Girls defeat Mechanicsburg in Mid Penn Semifinals
Video
McDevitt takes down Trinity in Mid Penn Semifinals
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter
Top Stories
UN: Congo’s Ebola outbreak slows but still global emergency
Top Stories
Cruise ship barred by 4 governments set to dock in Cambodia
Company efforts to stamp out tobacco often go up in smoke
2 Russians flee virus quarantine, in dismay at hospitals
2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Big 33 Teams announced, six local players make the roster
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 11:56 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 11:56 PM EST
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts