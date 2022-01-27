Big Ben retires: A look back at career of Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (WNCT) — After 18 years in the NFL, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats.

On his Twitter, a tribute video was posted with the caption, “A message from Ben.”

As the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played in 249 regular-season games with a record of 165-81-1 in the regular season. He compiled the fifth-most regular-season wins in league history.

Take a look below to see some of the biggest games in his career.

2009 – Week 15: Steelers 37, Packers 36 (29-46, 503 yards, three touchdowns)

Aaron Rodgers threw for 383 yards and matched Roethlisberger’s three touchdowns, including his go-ahead TD pass with 2:06 left in the game. The Steelers’ offensive responded with a drive consisting of 15 plays, ending with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Mike Wallace on the game’s final play.

2. 2010 – AFC Divisional Round: Steelers 31, Ravens 24 (19-32, 226 yards, two touchdowns)

Down 21-7 at halftime, he led the team down the field and had three consecutive scoring drives to start the second half, including touchdown passes to Hines Ward and Heath Miller. After the Ravens tied the score, Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected on a 58-yard reception that set up the game-winning score.

3. 2016 – Week 16: Steelers 31, Ravens 27 (24-33, 279 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT)

Christmas Day, the Steelers and Ravens faced off in the game determining the winner of the AFC North, and which team would be staying home for the playoffs. Down 20-10, Roethlisberger engineered two scoring drives, including his go-ahead touchdown pass to Le’Veon Bell with 7:16 left. The Ravens took the lead back with 1:18 remaining before Roethlisberger threw the game-winning touchdown to Brown with nine seconds left. This touchdown is known as the “Immaculate Extension.”

4. 2004 – Week 8: Steelers 34, Patriots 20 (18-24, 196 yards, 2 TDs)

Roethlisberger’s third career home victory snapped the Patriots’ NFL record 21-game winning streak. New England took an early 3-0 lead before he responded with a 47-yard touchdown to Plaxico Burress. The two connected for another score later on. A Tom Brady pick-six gave the Steelers a 21-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. He would go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year while going 13-0 as a starter during the regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

5. 2008 – AFC Championship – Steelers 23, Ravens 14 (16-33, 255 yards, 1 TD)

Roethlisberger had three memorable performances against Baltimore that season, but his effort when the AFC title game was at stake was the most notable. A 65-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes gave the Steelers a 13-0 lead. He made up for the run game, compiling 52 yards on 28 carries.

6. 2010 – AFC Championship – Steelers 24, Jets 19 (10-19, 133 yards, one rushing touchdown)

The Steelers took a 24-0 lead over the Jets by halftime where Roethlisberger completed three first-half scoring drives against one of the NFL’s top defenses at the time. After the Jets rallied back to make it a five-point game, he made sure that the Jets wouldn’t get any closer after he hit Brown on a clutch third-down completion that sealed the Steelers’ third Super Bowl appearance in six years.

7. 2015 – Week 15: Steelers 34, Broncos 27 (40-55, 380 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT)

Down 27-10, Roethlisberger torched the NFL’s top defense with three second-half touchdown passes. His 23-yard strike to Brown gave Pittsburgh the lead that they kept with 3:24 remaining. Despite the interception he threw with 2:08 left, the Steelers defense took care of it.

8. 2017 – Week 14: Steelers 39, Ravens 38 (44-66, 506 yards, 2 TD)

The Steelers led 17-7 before the Ravens took a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. With the score tied at 36, Roethlisberger’s 34-yard completion to Brown set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goal with 46 seconds remaining. The win clinched the AFC North division title for the Steelers.

9. 2018 – Week 10: Steelers 52, Panthers, 21 (22-25, 328 yards, 5 TD)

On the “Thursday Night Football stage”, he completed 88% of his throws with five touchdown passes to five different teammates. Pittsburgh set the tone with Roethlisberger’s 75-yard scoring strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster on its first play. The back-breaking score was his 53-yard touchdown pass to Brown that gave the Steelers a 31-14 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. He would go on to throw a career-high 5,129 yards while leading a Steelers offense that scored a franchise-record 53 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

10. 2022 – Wild card game: Steelers 21, Chiefs 42 (29-44 215 yards, two touchdowns)

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game. It was his 272nd NFL game, and 23rd playoff game. The Steelers started the game with a strong start in the second quarter and took a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard fumble return by T.J. Watt before Patrick Mahomes got his team going. Roethlisberger threw two second-half touchdown passes to wide receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington, but the Chiefs already had a strong lead and with that – the Chiefs won and Roethlisberger walked off the field for the last time.