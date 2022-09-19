(WHTM) – Leading up to Monday night’s Philadelphia eagles home opener, watch Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, and Jared Phillips on Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nick and Jared will bring live coverage from Philadelphia leading up to kickoff.

The Eagles are coming off a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in week one where they put up 455 total yards of offense with no turnovers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts amassed 333 yards of offense against the Lions in a dazzling display of athletic play. Hurts threw for 243 yards and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts — many of which came after scrambles out of the pocket.

Hurts was sacked just once by Detroit and converted a game-clinching quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Lions 40 with 1:06 remaining.

The second-round pick is in his third season and second year as the full-time starter. Last season, Hurts had a team-best 784 yards on the ground, including a team-high 10 rushing TDs, for an Eagles team that led the NFL in rushing yards (2,715) and rushing TDs (25).

Making his Eagles debut, wide receiver A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards, tying his career high and quickly establishing a connection with Hurts.