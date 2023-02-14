DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the eighth consecutive year, this one recognizing the 75th anniversary of NASCAR.

Daytona International Speedway announced Monday that all remaining tickets had been sold for the 65th running of “The Great American Race,” including grandstand seats, infield camping spots, fan-zone admission and all hospitality options.

“From the roar of the USAF Thunderbirds overhead to the sight of the sellout crowd on their feet as the field takes the green flag for the Daytona 500, there will be no place more electric than Daytona International Speedway this Sunday afternoon,” DIS President Frank Kelleher said.

Grandstand tickets remain for other races during Speedweeks.

DIS also announced Monday that next year’s Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 18.