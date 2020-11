Penn State head coach James Franklin watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 36-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Penn State will play at Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 14 now has a kickoff time and TV assignment.

The team’s game in Lincoln will kickoff at Noon E.T. (11 a.m. CT) televised on Fox Sports 1.

Befor then, Penn State is set to host Maryland on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.