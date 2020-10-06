Big Ten announces start date for hockey season

Big Ten hockey will return in about a month.

The Big Ten announced the hockey season will start on Nov. 13 and each team will play at 24-game conference schedule.

The season will also allow for an additional four games per school against Arizona State who plays as an independent. Those games will be held at Big Ten venues.

The Big Ten hockey tournament will take revert back to a single-weekend, single-elimination format featuring all seven conference teams (Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin).

Penn State has not yet released a season schedule.