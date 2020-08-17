Big Ten football players join parents, petition for season reinstatement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Anyone in Pennsylvania familiar with the local sports scene understands the back-and-forth going on between the PIAA and the Governor’s office, in regards to playing a fall sports season.

A similar approach is being taken in support of a Big Ten football season.

This weekend, players’ parents from a few schools, including Penn State, wrote letters to the the conference and their respective Universities requesting answers on the decision to postpone the fall slate and demanding the season be reinstated. On Sunday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields began an online petition on behalf of the players. As of Sunday night, this petition has over 200,000 signatures.

Fields’ petition demands an immediate reinstatement of the 2020 football season. Like the PIAA, players and parents are using their voices to bring about change. Unlike the PIAA, the Big Ten has already made a decision.

On August 10, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among players starting the #WeWantToPlay campaign on social media.