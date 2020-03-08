Biglerville’s Levi Haines falls in state title bout

A wrestling rivalry seemed to be born at Giant Center on state championship Saturday.

Biglerville’s Levi Haines hopes that the story is re-written over the next couple of years.

The sophomore lost the AA 126-pound championship to fellow sophomore and defending state champion, Ryan Crookham by a 7-2 decision. The Notre Dame-Green Pond product picked up his 100th career win, along with another gold medal.

Safe to say, Haines’ loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

Haines finishes his sophomore season with 30 wins, and has 70 wins through his first two high school campaigns.