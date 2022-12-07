Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Jeff Weachter is still looking for that elusive first state title with Bishop McDevitt.

The Crusaders head coach is 0-4 in state championship games, and his guys get another crack at the team that has haunted them in year’s past — Aliquippa. For Weachter and the Crusaders, they know better than anyone the task ahead, and this talented McDevitt group is bringing confidence into Thursday that they can get over the hump.

“I know those people it’s a smaller version of what they go through Super Bowl week, and for the kids it’s all anybody will be talking about,” Weachter said.

“They realize what’s at stake and this has been their goal all year so we had a really good practice yesterday, today and the guys have really been focused,” Weachter said.

The Crusaders will face Aliquippa High School Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School for the 4A state championship.