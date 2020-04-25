Bishop McDevitt’s Bryce Hall drafted by the NY Jets with the 158th overall pick

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 14: Bryce Hall #34 of the Virginia Cavaliers intercepts a pass intended for Anthony Ratliff-Williams #17 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Kenan Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bishop McDevitt graduate Bryce Hall was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The no. 158 overall pick comes off an ankle injury in his final season at Virginia, however, the cornerback was one of the best available options coming into the third and final day of the NFL Draft, according to experts.

The 6’1t, 202 lbs cornerback led the FBS in 2018 with 22 pass breakups, earning him first-team all-ACC as a junior.

While with the Crusaders he earned first-team Class AAA all-state honors in his senior season and averaged 17.4 yards per catch throughout his high school career.