PITTSBURGH (AP) - Nick Vannett slipped ever so briefly. And who could blame him really? It's been a whirlwind couple of days for the newest Pittsburgh Steelers tight end.

Vannett woke up on Tuesday in Seattle. By Thursday afternoon he was running with the Pittsburgh starters after a surprise trade that sent a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Seahawks for the 26-year-old Vannett.