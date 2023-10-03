(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Don’t look now but the Pittsburgh Steelers are putting a win streak together. The Steelers went on the road last week and secured their first road win against the Raiders since 1995.

Steeler Nation did their part and made it feel like a home game with how well they travelled and took over the stadium. Now the Steelers head out on the road again to face off against 2023 second overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans with Steeler Nations following along.

Although he’s a rookie, Stroud has shown veteran-level ability through the first three games, throwing for 904 yards while completing more than 64 percent of his passes through his first three games as a pro. He’s not the only high-profile on the Texans’ roster as 2023 third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. has also shown the potential to anchor the Texans defense for years to come.

Four. That’s how many times the Steelers sacked Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last week after not being sack at all through weeks one and two. Now that defense has the chance to feast on an injury-riddled Texans offensive line that saw both starting tackles ruled out with injury, three players expected to start ruled out for the season and rookie Juice Scruggs on injured reserve.

The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

