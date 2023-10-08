(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– It’s another rivalry week in Pittsburgh with one of their oldest and most bitter rivals in the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. This rivalry dates all the way back to when the Baltimore Ravens were still the Cleveland Browns although the Steelers lead the series between the two teams 33-25 since 1996.

The Steelers had a rough outing last week in Houston against the Texans suffering a 30-6 loss, dropping them to 2-2 on the season and Head Coach Mike Tomlin promising changes after the game. Now those changes will be put to the test against with a chance to claim the top spot in the AFC North before heading into the bye week.

The task at hand will not be an easy one as the Ravens boast a 3-1 record with two of those wins coming against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in their respective stadiums to go along with a revamped offense and stingy defense that gets star defensive back Marlon Humphrey back this week.

The Steelers on the other hand will get to see a look at what’s in store for the future due to injuries to a trio of starters on both sides of the ball. Three rookies are set to make their first start include left tackle Broderick Jones, defense tackle Keeanu Benton and tight end Darnell Washington.

The Steelers and Ravens are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

