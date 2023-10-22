(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After taking advantage of the bye week with plenty of rest and re-evaluation, the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed out west for their match up with quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers were on bye during week six and got to enjoy being kings of the AFC North, even if was only for a week, after defeating their division rival in the Baltimore Ravens despite mounting injuries. Players set to make their return this week include wide receiver Diontae Johnson, guard James Daniels, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, tackle Dan Moore Jr. and punter Pressley Harvin. Tight end Pat Freiermuth will not be returning any time soon after he suffered a setback with his hamstring and was placed on injured reserve.

The Rams meanwhile, will be down their two primary running backs with running back Kyren Williams being placed in injured reserve this week with an ankle injury and his back up Ronnie Rivers sidelined with a PCL sprain. That puts more pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford who has regained his 2021 form thanks to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua and now has his favorite target in Cooper Kupp back to full speed.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has never lost to the Rams during his tenure with the Steelers and will be looking to keep that streak going as Steelers and the Rams kick off at 4:05 at on WFXP FOX66.

