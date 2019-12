PITTSBURGH (AP) - Darryl Drake called it in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third round of the draft, his new position coach provided an impassioned endorsement of the modestly rated kid from Toledo who won Drake over with all the things you can't measure.

''He is an exciting football player, and he can stop and start and he can make people miss in open space,'' Drake said. ''That was really one of the most intriguing things about him. I've been doing this for 40 years, and he was one of the best interviews and guys I've been around in a long time.''