PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and the National Football League announced the team’s 2022 regular season and preseason schedule on Thursday, May 12.

The Steelers finished the 2021 regular season with a 9-7-1 record, before losing the Cleveland Browns 48-37 in the Wild Card Round.

The Steelers have five primetime games in 2022 for the second year in a row.

Preseason

Week 1: Saturday, August 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks at 7 PM

Week 2: Saturday, August 20 at Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 PM

Week 3: Sunday, August 28 vs. Detroit Lions at 4:30 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cincinnati Bengals at 1 PM

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. New England Patriots at 1 PM

Week 3: Thursday, September 22 at Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. New York Jets at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Buffalo Bills at 1 PM

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Philadelphia Eagles at 1 PM

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM

Week 12: Monday, November 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 PM

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Atlanta Falcons at 1 PM

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 PM

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Carolina Panthers at 1 PM

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Baltimore Ravens at 1 PM

Week 18: Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. Cleveland Browns, Time TBD

The Steelers begin their season on the road on Sunday, September 11 against the Super Bowl runners-up, Cincinnati Bengals. The team will play in Heinz Field for the first time this regular season on Sunday, September 18 against the New England Patriots.