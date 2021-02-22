Report: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 & is away from the team facility, sources say. A team spokesman would not confirm the specific case, but did say members of the coaching & personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple positives came up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tomlin is away from the Steelers facility. Members of the Steelers coaching staff were sent home last week among reports of multiple positive test results.

Coach Mike Tomlin and members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home from the team facility today out of caution because of several positive COVID-19 tests, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 17, 2021

The Steelers have not provided an official statement at this time.