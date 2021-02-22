Report: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tomlin is away from the Steelers facility. Members of the Steelers coaching staff were sent home last week among reports of multiple positive test results.

The Steelers have not provided an official statement at this time.

