PITTSBURGH (AP) - Out of work on the first Saturday in September after getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Devlin Hodges sat in his parent's house in Kimberly, Alabama, texted his high school coach Dusty Goode and asked Goode if he wanted to come over and watch some football.

As afternoon turned to evening and LSU slowly pulled away from Texas, the quarterback who as a senior at Mortimer Jordan High embraced Goode's decision to install the option because it gave the Blue Devils the best chance to win - even though his numbers would dip and potentially limit his college options - talked about the future.