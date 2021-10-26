Steelers’ Mike Tomlin adamantly denies interest in coaching college football

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says no booster check would be big enough for him to coach college football. Tomlin shut down rumors he may be interested in the openings at USC or LSU at the end of his news conference on Tuesday.

“Hey, guys, I don’t have time for that speculation,” Tomlin said. “I mean, that’s a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?

“That will be the last time I address it. Not only today but moving forward. Never say never, but never. OK? Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

What Penn State fans wanted to hear out of James Franklin today… pic.twitter.com/8R9oGNZNma — Allie Berube (@allieberube) October 26, 2021

He continued after the Steelers PR staff asked for any final questions.

“Anybody asking [Saints head coach] Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid about stuff like that?”

The head coach was rumored to be among the favorites for several college coaching openings. Former Bills GM Doug Whaley (who spent a decade with the Steelers), former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark, and former Bengals QB Carson Palmer all connected Tomlin’s name to the openings.

Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007. USC football has had five head coaches in that 14 year stretch.

Tomlin was the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 36, when Pittsburgh beat Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII. He’s never had a losing season since taking over at head coach, and owns a 154-87-1 overall record.

Tomlin did coach in college at the beginning of his career for VMI, Memphis, Arkansas State and Cincinnati. He began his NFL career as a defensive backs coach with the Buccaneers in 2001, before moving to the Vikings in 2006 as the defensive coordinator.