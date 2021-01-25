Steelers promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted quarterbacks’ coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator after one season in organization. He replaces Randy Fichtner, whose contract was not renewed at the end of this season.

Under Canada in 2020, QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 399 of 608 passes for 3,803 yards, with 33 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

Canada joined the Steelers for the 2020 season after two decades of experience in college football. He had stops at Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, NC State, Pitt, Maryland and LSU.

In 2017, Canada was OC and QB coach at LSU with Danny Etling as the Tigers signal-caller. He threw 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions that season.

At Pitt in 2016, Canada and the offense averaged 42 points per game, good for a school record. The Panthers scored on 82 percent of their trips to the red-zone. Pitt also put up a 43-42 win over National Champion Clemson that season. Canada was the QB coach at NC State when Jacoby Brissett threw 43 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in two seasons.