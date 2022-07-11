PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Heinz Field is no longer in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers’ stadium will be renamed Acrisure Stadium starting in 2022.

The stadium has been named Heinz Field for more than 20 years.

The Steelers sold the naming rights to the Stadium to Acrisure, a Michigan-based insurance firm. It is unclear how much the deal is worth.

Kraft-Heinz elected not to continue its deal to secure the rights for the stadium, according to WTAE.

The changes at the stadium could begin as early as this week, according to 93.7 The Fan reporter Andrew Fillipponi. Fans expect the iconic ketchup bottles on the sides of the scoreboard to be one of the first big changes.

Acrisure Stadium is the home for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers.