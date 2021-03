Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

The quarterback and the front office both said they were committed to keeping Big Ben a member of the Steelers organization.

